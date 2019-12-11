Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Harrison; arrangements are with Holt Memorial Chapel.
Bobby Joe Caraway, 76, of Harrison, passed from this life on Nov. 11 (2019).
He was born the only child of Robert Wiley Caraway and Betty JoAnn (Lambert) Caraway in Littlefield, Texas, on May 22, 1943.
He is survived by his loving wife, Gayle (Hoggard) Caraway, and two sons.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Harrison. Arrangements are with Holt Memorial Chapel.
