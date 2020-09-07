A private burial for the immediate family only will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Brown Cemetery in Pine Bluff; arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Bonnie Lucille Lowery, age 80, of Harrison, passed away at her daughter’s home on Sunday, Sept. 6 (2020) surrounded by her family.
The daughter of Clarence and Cleta (Holmes) Taylor was born on Dec. 8, 1939, in Hazen. She graduated from Hazen High School in 1956. She devoted 42 years working alongside her late husband as the office manager of his filling stations.
Bonnie was a devout Christian and a good woman of God. She was a longtime member of South Side Baptist Church of Pine Bluff, where she was active in many ministries. After moving to Harrison 12 years ago, she and her husband became faithful members of Eagle Heights Baptist Church.
Bonnie loved gardening, cooking, sewing and cross-stitching. She adored her family and loved spending time with them. She was honest, kind, giving, grateful and always had a smile. Bonnie will be remembered for her love of the Lord, her family and her friends. She was truly loved by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sanford Young Lowery; two sisters, Mary Lula Boatright and Lorene Weems; and two brothers, Fred Taylor and RM Taylor.
She is survived by two daughters, Twyla Waters and husband Dr. Danny Waters and Sandra Lowery; three grandchildren, Danah Raymond and husband Graham, Ashley Favre and husband Ben, and Kayla Patton and husband Logan; three great-grandchildren, Keelan and Kambri Raymond and Holden Favre.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Harrison. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at 1 p.m. The service will be live-streamed on the Coffman Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend.
A private burial for the immediate family only will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Brown Cemetery in Pine Bluff.
Pallbearers include Dr. Danny Waters, Graham Raymond, Ben Favre, Logan Patton and Steve Wall. Honorary pallbearers are David Brooks, Bob Pinson and Tom Gentry.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Bonnie’s name to Eagle Heights Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 865, Harrison, AR 72602 or online at www.ehbcharrison.org (click on giving and under Forward in Faith, amount designation and her name).
