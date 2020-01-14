Arrangements entrusted to Hills Funeral Home, Palos Hills, Illinois.
Brian J. Kruse Sr. of Joliet, Illinois, passed from this life on Saturday, Jan. 11 (2020). He was 73 years old.
The son of Clarence and Eileen, Brian was born on July 2, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois. After serving his country in the U.S. Air Force and working for many years as a skilled tradesman throughout Chicagoland, Brian spent most of his retirement in Diamond City, with the love of his life, Gloria (nee Stickle). There “Bozo or Moose” enjoyed fishing, boating, and golfing. After her passing, he relocated back to Chicago to spend time closer to family.
Survivors include his son, Brian Kruse Jr. and his wife Shelly; one daughter, Renee Kruse; five grandchildren, Sara (Christopher), Adam, Isabella, and Chase; one great-granddaughter, Jemma; one brother, Alan and his wife, Elizabeth; one sister, Diane Myers; and numerous nieces and nephews. Cremation rites were accorded and entombment will be private at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, Illinois.
Memorial gifts can be made to American Legion Post 1080, 2625 Ingalls Avenue, Joliet, IL 60435 or American Legion Post 340, 1 Legion Lane, Diamond City, AR 72630.
Arrangements entrusted to Hills Funeral Home, Palos Hills, Illinois.
Commented