Bryan Wayne McCutcheon passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21 (2019).
He was born prematurely on Oct. 20, 1987, weighing in at 4 pounds 11ounces to Ann and Wayne McCutcheon.
Bryan attended Jasper High School and played basketball for Coach Lewis and the Pirates. After graduating, Bryan joined the military where he was stationed in North Carolina. He served two active duty tours in Afghanistan.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Vearl McCutcheon.
Bryan is survived by his mother and best friend, Ann Clark; his stepdad who loved him like his own, Larry Clark; his father, Wayne McCutcheon; his beautiful daughter, Ella Quin; his handsome son, Zavan Alexander and their mother and the love of his life, Hasin; his grandparents, JC and Niva Freeman; his grandmother, Alice McCutcheon; and as Bryan would laugh and say his “6 Sisters”, Breana Bower and husband Adam, Sheena McCutcheon, Teena McCutcheon, Missy McCutcheon, Carrie Clark, and Shawna Clark; his niece and nephews, Paige Ezparza, Cole Bower and Zack Hicks; and many cousins and friends.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Coffman Funeral Home in Jasper, with Brother James Compton officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Sherman Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service beginning at 1 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Kylan McCutcheon, Craig McCutcheon, Chad Zabawa, Dustin Burdine, Silas Husky and Rocky Mathis.
Honorary pallbearers are his friends he served with in the Army.
