Services are private; arrangements are with Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Captain Earl H. Russell, retired, age 91, of Lead Hill and Yellville passed from this life Wednesday, Nov. 13 (2019).
Earl was born Jan. 21, 1928, to Owen Earl and Mayme Louise (Harland) Russell, in Detroit, Michigan. Earl was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Oreta LaFaye Howard Russell.
In March of 1946, Earl enlisted in the United States Navy and served his country until he retired in April of 1987. While serving in the Navy, Earl met and married Oreta LaFaye Howard on Feb. 8, 1948, in Corpus Christi, Texas. He loved his family, gardening, cooking and genealogy. He was a member of American Legion Post 340, Rotary and MOA.
Earl is survived by his sons, Kevin Russell, of Lead Hill, and Sean Russell, of Florida; his daughter, Karen Mikelewicz, of Lakeview; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of family and friends that will miss him.
All services are private.
Sign the online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com/harrison .
Commented