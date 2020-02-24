Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at First Presbyterian Church, with burial at Maplewood Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Carolyn Lou (Cecil) Bonsteel Gokenbach, 92, died Saturday, Feb. 22 (2020) at Oklahoma Heart Hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Carolyn was born on May 7, 1927, in Jasper.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the First Presbyterian Church. Burial will be at Maplewood Cemetery.
