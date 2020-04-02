The funeral will be private and there is no visitation; arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Charlie Houston “Chuck” McCutchen, 53, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Saturday, March 28 (2020) at home.
He was born in Kansas City, Missouri on June 11, 1966, the son of Mitchell McCutchen and Carolyn Craft. Chuck is survived by his children, Stephen McCutchen and Krystal Sedgwick, both of Kansas City.
The funeral will be private and there is no visitation.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
