Edna Cleo Millsap, 82, of Harrison, passed away at home on Wednesday, July 8 (2020) surrounded by her family.
The daughter of the late John and Rosa Lea (Perryman) Hunter was born at Hot Springs, on June 3, 1938. She was the wife of the late Phillip Millsap.
Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at her home, 2423 Honeybee Lane, Harrison. Private burial will be in Love Cemetery in St. Joe.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
