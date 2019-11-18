Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall, with burial at Marshall Memorial Gardens; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the funeral home.
Colima Jane Sisk Beavers, 100, of Marshall, died Saturday, Nov. 16 (2019) at Highland Court in Marshall.
The daughter of Johnny and Maudie Carter Sisk was born Nov. 9, 1919, at Big Flat. She was the wife of the late Fount Beavers.
