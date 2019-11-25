Dale R. Donovan

A Celebration of Life service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola, Kansas.
Dale Ray Donovan Sr., age 73, of Iola, Kansas, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21 (2019) at Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola, Kansas.
Dale was born Aug. 13, 1946, to Robert and Thelma (Hubbard) Donovan in Adrian, Missouri.
Dale graduated from Drexel High School in 1964. In March of 1966, Dale joined the United States Air Force, and served until his retirement in March 1986. Dale married Kathy “Kate” Owings in Drexel, Missouri, on April 5, 1968. This union was blessed with two children.
During Dale’s time in the service, they lived in Germany from 1977 to 1984, and traveled to many other countries in Europe during this time. He was also stationed all over the United States with his favorite being in Alaska.
Upon retirement from the Air Force, Dale and Kate moved to Iola, where he worked for Haldex for 20 years. The last 10 years working along side his wife Kate, they worked for the Corps of Engineers on various lakes in Oklahoma and Arkansas.
Dale loved family get-togethers, especially Memorial Day weekend and Thanksgiving. He was very involved with all of his grandkids, spending time at the lake, getting down on the floor playing and going to sports activities. Dale was famous for his “Dad jokes” and his filing system.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; one brother Robert Donovan Jr.; and one nephew Robbie Donovan.
Dale is survived by his wife of the home; one daughter, April Donovan, of Iola, Kansas; one son, Dale Donovan Jr. and wife Katy, of Harrison; five grandchildren, Taylor Crawford and wife Danielle, Garrett Donovan, Alaynah Crawford and husband Josh, Melany Dean and Ayemiah Donovan; two great-grandsons, Titan and Daxton Crawford; three brothers, David Donovan and wife Edna, Dean Donovan and wife Mary, and Daryl Donovan and wife Elaine; one sister, Lucy Heidrich; one sister-in-law, Connie Donovan; and numerous other relatives.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola, Kansas. Memorials in honor of Dale are suggested to the Salvation Army and can be left in the care of the funeral home at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service 1883 US-HWY 54, Iola, KS 66749.
