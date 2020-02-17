Funeral service was held at noon Saturday, Feb. 15, at Calvary Apostolic First Pentecostal Church in Marshall, with burial at Sanders Cemetery near Marshall.
David Perez Savala, age 77, of Leslie, passed from this life on Wednesday, Feb. 12 (2020) at Little Rock.
The son of Mary Perez Savala and the late Ralph Savala was born March 22, 1942, at Rocky Ford, Colorado. He was father to Jennifer, Jacquelyn, Kristin, Michael Todd and Rebecca.
