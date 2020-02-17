Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall, with burial at Rock Creek Cemetery, near Harriet; Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the funeral home.
Dennis James House, age 63, of Taneyville, Missouri, passed from this life on Sunday, Feb. 16 (2020) at Cox Medical Center in Branson, Missouri.
The son of the late Noah Odell House Sr. and Evelyn Marie White House was born June 17, 1956, at Davenport, Iowa. He was the husband of Lecia Wallis House, of Taneyville, Missouri.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. preceding the service. Burial will be at Rock Creek Cemetery near Harriet.
