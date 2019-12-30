To respect his wishes there will be no services; arrangements are by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Donald Beeler, age 92, of Harrison, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21 (2019) at his home with his family by his side.
He was born March 6, 1927, in Douglas, Wyoming, to Clarence J. and Virginia E. (Reader) Beeler. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; the love his life, his wife, Patsy Ballard; and his son, Curtis J. Beeler.
Donald served during World War II in the Navy. He was very artistic, wrote poetry, worked with leather, and loved painting.
Donald is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Ginger L. and John P. Schoenenberger, of Harrison; his two grandchildren, Dawn Barrios, of California, and Jennifer Eason, of Harrison; his stepdaughter, Sharon Cathey, of Harrison; his stepsons, Don R. Ratliff, of Colorado, and Michael R. Perkins, of California; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and his sister, Eva McCollum, of California.
To respect his wishes there will be no services.
Arrangements are by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
