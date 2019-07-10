Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison, with burial at White Oak Cemetery, near Bergman; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the funeral home.
Donald D. “Don” Miller, 75, of Western Grove, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 8 (2019) at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.
The son of Don Hugh and Alma (Knowles) Miller was born at Jacksonville, Florida, on June 30, 1944. He was a member of Newton County Baptist Church, where he served as Trustee. He was also a board member and active volunteer at the Tetelestai House in Omaha, as well as a former deacon at Valley Springs First Baptist Church.
Don was raised in Green Cove Springs, Florida, and received a football scholarship to play at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, where he was active in ROTC and would graduate with his bachelor’s degree in sociology. He liked to tell people he went on his class trip to Vietnam, as he entered the US Army during his college years. He would later obtain his Master’s Degree from Wichita State University in Criminal Justice. Don’s career in the military would span 21.5 years, retiring at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Military Police Division. After retirement, he made Arkansas his permanent home and became a farmer.
Don loved the Lord, and was passionate about giving his time to help others and offering financial counseling for couples. He was honest, compassionate and quick to offer encouragement or advice when needed. He loved children; they held a special place in his heart. He enjoyed telling them stories and teaching them songs.
Outside of farming, Don was an avid hunter, often traveling out of state to go on hunts with friends and family. He also enjoyed fishing, horseback riding and all things football. He raised and trained many good bird dogs and their owners. Don never met a stranger. He embraced his nickname, “Donald Duck,” and in good humor, was quite the jokester and he was very good at it.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers-in-law, Steven Prevatt and Mike Mauldin; and an uncle, Otto Knowles.
Don is survived by his wife, Carol Chaney, of Tucker Hollow; his children, Tyler Miller, of Wisconsin, and Tanya Hoppis (Duane) of Bellefonte; his stepson, Seth Chaney, of Virginia; his brother, Steve Miller (Teresia) of Bergman; two sisters, Janet Mauldin and Carol Ann Prevatt, both of Florida; two grandchildren, Austin and Aiden, one great-grandchild and a little peanut on the way.
He is also survived by his former wife and mother of his children, Betsy Cash, of Valley Springs, several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends, all of whom loved him and will miss him dearly.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Andrew Campbell officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at White Oak Cemetery near Bergman.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Jim Gephardt, Gene Bell, Wes Guynn, Mike Caldwell, J.D. Jones, Duane Hoppis, Austin Hoppis, Carl Hoppis and Wayne Keith.
Honorary pallbearers are Joe Hefley, Tommy Graham and the men of Newton County Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Don’s memory can be made to Tetelestai House, 22100 Old Highway 65, Omaha, AR, 72662 or onine at www.tetelestaihouse.org .
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
Commented