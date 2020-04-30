Service: 1 p.m. Monday, May 4, at Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville, Mo., with interment at Cureall Cemetery at Pottersville, Mo; Visitation: Noon-1 p.m. Monday, May 4, at the funeral home.
Don E. Yarbrough was born in West Plains, Missouri, on June 6, 1947, to Henry and Eva Johnson-Yarbrough. Don left this life to be with the Lord on Friday, April 24 (2020) at the age of 72.
He had a career as a welder, truck driver and had been self-employed. He lived and worked in many states. Don was a Christian and 32nd Degree Master Mason. He was in his younger life an avid hunter and fisherman, and had a love for all things outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Yarbrough; mother, Eva Johnson-Yarbrough; and brother, Dale Yarbrough.
He is survived by his life partner, Shirley Landry; son, Don E. Yarbrough Jr and wife Rebecca; daughter, Sherry Linck and husband Ed; and daughter, Sarah Yarbrough. He is also survived by four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren as well as six sisters and one brother. There are extended family members as well as friends that are in our hearts, too long to mention.
Don was loved by his friends and family and will be missed by many.
Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, May 4. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 4, at Bradford Funeral Home with Pastor George Smith officiating along with a Masonic Service to follow. Interment will follow at the Cureall Cemetery in Pottersville, Missouri.
Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home of Summersville, Missouri and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net .
Commented