Dorothy A. Deer, age 89, of Malvern, died Friday, June 12 (2020).
She was born on June 10, 1931, in Leola, to the late Edwin E. Elliott and Gladys Estelle Futch Elliott. Reared and receiving her early education in Leola, Dorothy had a long and varied career: she did artwork at the Arkansas Democrat, was a freelancer for the Jacksonville News, did ads and artwork for the Arkansas Gazette, worked for Arkansas Power and Light from 1973 to 1991, and was a realtor until she retired in 1996. Dorothy was a loving wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
She was the widow of the late Lewis H. “Buddy” Deer, to whom she was married on Aug. 23, 1952, in Carthage. He preceded her in death on Dec. 11, 2013.
She is survived by two daughters, Donna Baker and her husband, Derek, of Malvern, and Diana Tennant, of Dallas, Texas; four grandchildren, Carla Priebe and her husband John, Caitlyn Tennant, Brock Baker and Bri Anah Avery and her husband, Jo; five great-grandchildren, Jace, Carson and BryLea Priebe, Eli Avery, Liam Avery, and one on the way; and by one great-great-grandson.
Dorothy was also preceded in death by a grandson, Maverick Jones, and two brothers.
Graveside service was held Monday, June 15, at Leola Cemetery, with Brother Gary Smith officiating, and under the direction of J.A. Funk Funeral Home in Malvern.
Pallbearers were Danny Riggan, Gary Dodd, Donnie Baker and J.D. Cothren.
Honorary pallbearers are Heather Smith, Tracy Adylotte, Charlesa Black, and members of Faith Missionary Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com .
