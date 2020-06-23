Service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall, with burial at 2 p.m. Friday, June 26, at the Masonic & Van Buren Cemetery in Van Buren, Missouri.
Dorothy Dawson Hare, age 95, of Leslie, passed from this life on Saturday, June 20 (2020).
She was born the youngest of 10 in Van Buren, Missouri, to John Richmond and Dora Chilton Dawson on Aug. 17, 1924. She was the wife of the late Eugene H. Johnson and Howard C. Hare.
