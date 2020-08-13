Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home; burial at Sand Hill Cemetery will be private with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
Dr. Roy Allen Lee, well-respected physician and world-class musician, born June 4, 1936, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 10 (2020) at Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville.
Roy joined the Marines after high school, and after completing his service, he graduated from the University of Texas Medical School in Galveston, Texas, in 1966. He enjoyed a long career in medicine that he dearly loved practicing in Texas, Alaska, Missouri and Arkansas. In his early practice of medicine, he was a licensed surgeon and general practitioner in Huntsville, Pasadena and San Saba, Texas.
While living on the old home place at Hasty, Roy practiced at and co-owned Branson MediQuick and Harrison MediQuick, spending his last few years in Harrison, while continuing to live on the original family home place and enjoying music, his cattle and his dog, Max. He took joy in reading his Bible while drinking a cup of coffee each morning from his "Mansion on the Hill,” with the beautiful sunsets, cool breezes and the evening views.
Roy was beloved by his many friends, patients, office staff and family, and genuinely loved everyone in return. He was always a people person and when not in his office he planned cookouts, music and visiting with friends and family. He never tired of playing his fiddle with his family and friends and he played the fiddle every Sunday at the First Baptist Church in Omaha. Roy also loved horses. In 1978 his horse, Skips Dude, won Grand Champion at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Roy worked tirelessly to take care of his patients and friends and answered calls night and day. He would make a house call if needed. When a family member called him, he never failed to handle whatever sickness or problem they had. If any one of them were sick or had surgery, he would call every day to make sure they were alright.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Troy and Vesta (Robinson) Lee; and his beloved brother, Ron. He and Ron had a special brotherly bond that his family was privileged to watch. He was also preceded in death by his precious angel grandson, Remington Wayne Jaynes, and his brother-in-law, Jerry Lee Hope, of Harrison.
Roy is survived by his children, Shelly Lee Jaynes and husband Russell, of Pasadena, Texas, Kevin Wayne Lee and wife Kristen, of Tomball, Texas, and Jason Allen Lee and wife Blair, of Pearland, Texas. He was especially proud of and loved his grandchildren, Carter, Sydnee, Kellany, Carson and Daisy. He is also survived by his sisters, Jeannine Lee von Gonten and husband Charles of Houston, Texas, and Sharon Lee Hope of Harrison; his beloved sister-in-law, Lyndia Lee, of Hasty; his uncle, W. R. "Jim" Lee and wife Shirley of Harrison; and his aunt, Donna Lee, of Harrison. Roy is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Roy had a conversation with Lyndia very recently wherein he said, "There are no heroes. We are doing what we chose to do to serve mankind and that does not make us heroes."
He was incredibly happy to have moved back to his childhood home place in Hasty, for the last few years of his life. He had a special love for his foreman and good friend, Jed Campbell and his wife Kelly and their daughters, Jazlyn, Jaecie and Reagan.
Pallbearers are Kevin Lee, Carter Campbell, Carson Lee, Jason Lee, Russell Jaynes, Brian Linn, Codey Johnston and Jed Campbell. Honorary pallbearers are Bryan and Darren Johnston.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sand Hill Cemetery, HC 32 Box 167, Hasty, AR 72640 or Hasty Volunteer Fire Department.
