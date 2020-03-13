Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall, with burial at Canaan Cemetery; Visitation: Noon - 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the funeral home.
Ellison Bruce Gray, age 87 of Marshall, passed from this life on Thursday, March 12 (2020) at his home.
The son of the late John M. Gray and Jane Griffin Gray was born Sept. 1, 1932, at Searcy County. He was the husband of the late Mardell Hogue Gray.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. preceding the service. Burial will be at Canaan Cemetery where Bruce will be laid to rest beside his wife, Mardell.
