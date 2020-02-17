A get-together for family and friends will be planned for a later time; arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
Eric Edward Stubbs I, age 51, of Harrison, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Feb. 12 (2020) at Branson, Missouri.
The son of Elizabeth (Kover) Stubbs entered this life on June 30, 1968, in Los Angeles, California. He was the father of Eric Stubbs II, Lyman Jack Lyzyard Stubbs and Mary Grace Connors.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
A get-together for family and friends will be planned for a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org).
Commented