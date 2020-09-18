Graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Crossroads Cemetery in Deer; arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Everett Lewis Henderson, age 62, of Berryville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16 (2020) at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.
The son of Paul Everett and Ethel Louise (Smith) Henderson was born in Harrison on July 28, 1958. He is survived by his sisters, Glenda, Nina, Betty and Diane.
Graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Crossroads Cemetery in Deer.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family or funeral home to defray final expenses.
Cremation arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
