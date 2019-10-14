Frank Snyder

Service: Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest, with interment at Farewell Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the funeral home.
Frank Owen Snyder, 94, of Green Forest, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12 (2019).
He was born Sept. 12, 1925, in Green Forest, son of Roy Cleveland and Mildred Eleanor (Poland) Snyder.
Frank graduated from Green Forest High School No. 3 in his class. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy after high achool and served during World War II in the South Pacific as a Motor Machinist Mate 3rd Class where he received the American Theatre Medal, Asiatic Pacific Medal and the Victory Medal.
After the war ended and he was discharged, Frank went to the University of Arkansas and graduated with his degree in agriculture. During his time at the university, he met the love of his life, Mary Ann Stone, from Glendale. They married and both finished their degrees, after which they moved to the home farm at Farewell. There they raised their four children, Carrol, Bill, Dean and Eve.
He taught GI training on farming. Frank worked with the Farewell 4-H Club including representing Arkansas at the National 4-H Congress. He was a leader in the dairy industry where he helped organize AMPI for the sale of grade A milk. He enjoyed showing dairy cattle over many years and raised his children to do the same. They began with registered Jersey cattle and as the fat percentage preference changed, he transitioned to Holsteins.
Frank attended the Farewell Church as a young man and was baptized in Yocum Creek. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Green Forest. He served on the Farewell Cemetery Committee for a number of years.
Frank will be remembered as a hardworking, loving, caring man who raised his children to be loving, caring people with strong work ethics. He has many family members that will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harold and Kenneth Snyder; sisters, Lois Cannon and Lucille DeCocq; and his sons, Carrol and Dean Snyder.
Survivors include Ann, his wife of 71 years; son, Bill Snyder and wife Brenda, of Berryville; daughter, Eve Borg and husband David, of Harrison; daughters-in-law, Carrol and Gina Snyder, both of Green Forest; sister, Jean Tinsley, of Bonner Springs, Kansas; grandchildren, Bruce, Mark, Heather, Matt, Billy, Bridget, Bree, Mike, Travis, Amanda, R. Carrol and Erin; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest with Brother Kenneth Asbury and Brother Keith Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Farewell Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct.15, at Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest.
