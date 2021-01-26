George "Buddy" LeBleu

Service: 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison, with burial at Maplewood Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at the funeral home.
George Alvin “Buddy” LeBleu, of Omaha, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Jan. 23 (2021) at the age of 81.
The son of Earl and Anita (Boudoin) LeBleu was born on Oct. 6, 1939, in Lake Arthur, Louisiana. He was a resident of Boone County for 30 years, moving from Lake Charles, Louisiana, and attended Olvey Bible Church.
Buddy was also a veteran of the US Navy. Prior to moving to Arkansas, he was a manager at Discount Auto Parts for 10 years, and after moving, he worked at Tyson-Green Forest until he retired in 2008. He was a hard worker and an excellent provider, never missing a day of work.
He was always there for his boys’ football, basketball, track and rodeo events. He also enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting with them. Buddy loved spending time at the auctions and sale barn. At home, he enjoyed gardening and planting flowers. He loved his family, but he especially loved his grandkids and his face would light up when they were around.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Anita LeBleu; his sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and R.J. Abshire; his sister-in-law, Lou LeBleu; his cousins, Carl, Vernon and Francis LeBleu; and a grandson, Corey LeBleu.
Buddy is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shirley LeBleu; his sons, Billy LeBleu, Bobby LeBleu and wife Martha and Ronnie LeBleu and wife Rosie; his brother, Earnest LeBleu; his grandchildren, Dustin (Katie) LeBleu, Lacey (Remington) Godfrey, Candice (Michael) Edmonson, Missy (Mike) Hackley, Harlee LeBleu (Trystan Alexander), Cody LeBleu and Chase (Hannah) LeBleu; great-grandchildren, Logan and Sophi LeBleu, Kemper and Theophilus Godfrey, Beckett and Kellan Edmonson, Carter Soileau, Addyson and Brant Hackley, Tayden Alexander and Augustus and Charlotte LeBleu; and a host of extended relatives and many friends.
Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison, with Pastor Bobby Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at the funeral home.
Masks are required.
Pallbearers are Billy LeBleu, Bobby LeBleu, Ronnie LeBleu, Remington Godfrey, Cody LeBleu, Chase LeBleu and Michael Edmonson.
Honorary pallbearers are Kemper Godfrey and Carter Soileau.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com.
