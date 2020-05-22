Visitation will be at 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. both on Saturday, May 23, at Holt Memorial Chapel (due to current restrictions, the crowd size is limited to 50 persons); burial will be at Western Grove Cemetery.
Gladine Eddings, of Harrison, passed away on Thursday, May 21 (2020) at her home. She was 101 years old.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. both on Saturday, May 23, at Holt Memorial Chapel. Steve Powers will officiate. Burial will be in Western Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers are her grandsons, Todd Eddings, Brandon Eddings, Matt Eddings, Bric Langford, Max Kendrick and Adam Eddings. Honorary pallbearers include Kurt Shaddox, Sam Alexander, Sybil Gaskill and Ella Dunlap.
The daughter of Harve and Nancy (Salmon) Sullivan was born May 19, 1919, at Mt. Hersey.
Gladine married Doris Eddings on March 15, 1940, and together they raised three children, Joe, Ben and Barbara. She was a member at Northside Church of Christ for many years and set the example for her children and family to love the Lord. She was a loving, kind, a generous woman and always helped those in need. Gladine was a wonderful and loving grandmother and enjoyed many camping and fishing trips with her grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook and always kept a beautiful garden. She loved all flowers but especially roses. In Gladine’s early years she taught school at Cave Creek. She then ran a small country grocery store before starting at Oberman’s Manufacturing. Gladine also worked at Pants West, in Harrison, for 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Doris Eddings; her parents; three brothers, John L., Earl and Floyd Sullivan; four sisters, Grace Nichols, Ellen Duck, Lillian Shaddox and Dottie Eddings; and one son-in-law, Jimmy Langford.
Survivors include two sons, Ben (Alta) Eddings, of Harrison, and Joe Eddings, of Mountain Home; one daughter, Barbara Langford, of Haynesville, Louisiana; three granddaughters, Leshia (Kenny) Kendrick, of Magnolia, Anissa (Mike) Heckel, of Haynesville, Louisiana, and Keli Whaling, of McKinney, Texas; four grandsons, Todd and Brandon Eddings, both of Harrison, Matt (Dani) Eddings, of Springfield, Missouri, and Bric (Heather) Langford, of Jasper, Texas; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Lenora Eddings, of Kansas City; two special nieces, Ruth and Kathy Dodson; special friends, Patsy Henderson, Sharon Wheat and Beth Burnham; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Shannon Brownfield, Elite Home Health, and Legacy Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
