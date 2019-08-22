Service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Wilbarger St. Church of Christ under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home, Vernon, Texas.
Glen Joseph Methvin, 58, of Vernon, Texas, died on Wednesday, Aug. 21 (2019) in Elkhart, Kansas.
Service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Wilbarger St. Church of Christ under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home. Officiating will be Mr. Dave Winn.
Glen was born Monday, Feb. 6, 1961, in Harrison; he was the son of J.C. Methvin and Beverly Pennington Methvin. He was a graduate of Harrison High School and Midwestern State University. He had lived in Bolivar, Missouri, and Wichita Falls, Texas. He coached at Midwestern University and he was a student assistant; he lived in Bellevue and coached there for two years and in Chillicothe for three years and in Vernon for two years. He moved to Vernon in 1989. He was owner of Methvin Auto Sales from 1991 until 2017. He had ranched and farmed in Wilbarger County since 2000. He was a member of Wilbarger St. Church of Christ for 33 years and was an Elder, Deacon and a Bible class teacher.
Glen is survived by his former wife of 37 years, Phyllis Methvin, of Vernon, Texas; three sons, Tyler Methvin, of Wichita Falls, Texas, Tate Methvin and Trevor Methvin, both of Vernon, Texas; his parents, J.C. and Beverly Methvin, of Harrison; and two brothers, Cliff Methvin and Mark Methvin, both of Harrison.
He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Chelsea Ann Methvin.
Visitation will follow the service at the church.
Memorials can be made to Wilbarger St. Church of Christ.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.sullivanfuneralhomevernon.com .
Commented