Glenna Mauriece Wells Case Dennie, age 85, of Benton, died on Wednesday, Jan. 15 (2020) at Baptist Health in Little Rock.
The daughter of Roger Everett Wells and Opal Evans Wells was born Oct. 4, 1934, at Blanco. She wa the wife of Richard Keith Dennie.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall. Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. preceding the service. Burial will be at Whisenant Cemetery near Snowball.
