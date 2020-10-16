Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Low Gap Church, with arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Hannah Belle Hieden, age 21, of Hollister, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15 (2020) at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.
She was born Beaumont, Texas on May 13, 1999. She is survived by her parents, Candice and Nick Scarpa and Josh and Abby Smith.
In lieu of flowers, the family will be setting up a memorial fund with Stone County 911 for donations at a later date.
