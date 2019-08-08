Service: Graveside at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Hilltop Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Harland Allan Sims, 84, of Harrison, died Wednesday, Aug. 7 (2019) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hilltop Church of Christ.
The son of Tillman Allan Sims an dJessie LaRue Deakins Sims was born Oct. 15, 1934, at Compton. He was the father of Harland Sims Jr., Brad Sims, Kelly Sims and Kimberly Cash.
