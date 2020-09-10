Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Bear Creek Cemetery; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Harvey Lloyd Drewry, age 77, of Marshall, passed from this life on Thursday, Sept. 10 (2020) at Highland Court in Marshall.
He was born in the Bear Creek community of Searcy County, on July 28, 1943, to Harvey Glenn Drewry and Lillie Elnora Lloyd Drewry. He was the husband of Sharon Graham Drewry, of the home.
