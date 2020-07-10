Visitation service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday July 11, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with burial at Patton Cemetery.
Irene Virginia Patton, 85, left this earth Saturday, July 4 (2020) after a long battle with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
Irene was born Feb. 9, 1935, in Kansas City, Kansas, to John Shofe and Irene Benton Shofe. She was the wife of O’Dean Patton.
Visitation service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday July 11, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Patton Cemetery.
