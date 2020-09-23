Irmgard Satre

Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Irmgard Isolde Satre, of Harrison, passed away on Monday, Sept. 7 (2020) at Somerset Senior Living in Harrison. She was 85 years old.
The daughter of Myron A. and Rosa (Greck) Balon was born in Augsburg, Germany, on May 7, 1935.
Irmgard was a member at Bellefonte Church of Christ. She loved singing and also cooking.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include one daughter, Judy Pointer and husband, Stephen, of Harrison; one son and his wife, Steven and Gail Balon, of Gulf Breeze, Florida; one grandson, Matthew Balon; and one brother and his wife, Heinze and Muchi Krauss, of Germany.
Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
Commented