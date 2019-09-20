Celebration of Life will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept 25, at Hillcrest Nursing Home Chapel; graveside burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Maplewood Cemetery, with arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Jack D. Turner, 85, of Harrison, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11 (2019) at Hillcrest Nursing Home.
The son of Raymond and Anna (Gobel) Turner was born in Wichita, Kansas, on Jan. 10, 1934. He was U.S. Marine veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict.
Jack worked in car sales and insurance sales for many years. He loved to go fly fishing and was a devoted son.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Bursack, and two brothers, Edward and William Turner.
Jack is survived by his daughter, Jackie Orvis and husband Jeff; his grandson, Cody Stroud and step-grandson, Joshua Orvis and wife Rachel; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Hillcrest Nursing Home Chapel.
Graveside burial with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Maplewood Cemetery.
Arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
