Jackie Lou (Tippit) Harden, “Nan”, age 90, of Harrison, passed away on Monday, June 22 (2020) at Somerset Senior Living in Harrison. She was born on Oct. 7, 1929, in Pyatt, ro Tess and Rice Tippit.
Jackie’s greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. She was married to Hugh Harden. She loved to bake and play Bridge, but her favorite activity was spending time with her sisters and taking care of her children, grandchildren, her nieces and nephews, and their friends, all who adored her and will miss her greatly.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Joe Harden; her sisters, Georgie (Lowell) McClain and Johnnie (G.C.) Holmes; brother, Bobby Tippit; and nephews, Bill Holmes and George Ison.
She is survived by her daughters, Tori (Dale) Chappelle and Malia (Robert) Parkinson; her daughter-in-law, Susan Harden; five grandsons, Josh (Amy) Lynch, Ben (Rhonda) Lynch, Dan (Lauren) Harden, Payton Chappelle and Cade Chappelle; three great-granddaughters, Catherine, Amy Claire and Alexandra Lynch, and two great-grandsons, Wyatt and Morgan Gilley; nieces, Sue Ison, Kim Kershaw, Ann Hutchinson, Linda Harden and Mary Boal; and many extended family members including Courtney and Josh Tolson, their children McKenna, Braison and Tippit Tolson, Kelli and Aaron Smith, DesaRae, Tess and Jacob Richardson, Zach Holmes, Christian and Kiya Daniel, Rae Lipsmeyer, Kacy Termini, Kyle Parkinson, Michelle Verser, Heath Nicholas, and Linda Melton.
An open visitation will be throughout the day Wednesday, June 24, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Due to current restrictions, it will be a private family service under the direction of Holt Memorial Chapel with Larry Keener officiating. Interment will be at Maplewood Cemetery with a special prayer given by Aaron Smith. Pallbearers will be Cade and Payton Chappelle, Daniel Harden, Ben and Josh Lynch, Jacob Richardson, Josh Tolson, Zach Holmes and Heath Nicholas.
Memorials may be made to Ozark Share & Care at 105 Highway 62/65 Bypass, Harrison, AR 72601.
The family also wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Somerset Senior Living facility for their wonderful and compassionate care of Nan in the last months of her life. Although we are grieving, we take comfort knowing that she is no longer suffering and is now at peace in heaven.
