James A. Howell, 81, of Yellville, formerly of Keokuk, Iowa, died at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 (2019) at home.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Keokuk National Cemetery in Keokuk, Iowa, with military honors. Local arrangements are with Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
The son of the late Charles and Ethel Howell was born Feb. 13, 1938, at St. Louis, Missouri. He was the husband of Viola R. (Kemper) Howell, of Yellville.
