James “Devoe” Woodworth, age 78, died on Tuesday, Sept. 15 (2020) at 8:07 a.m. of congestive heart failure, a battle he fought for over nine years. He died peacefully in his sleep.
Devoe was born in Compton, on Jan. 4, 1942, to Agnes Francis Barnes and Ernie Bartlett, both of Compton.
Devoe was widely known in Boone County, Newton County, and Carroll County. After many years as a pipeline heavy equipment operator turned superintendent for Staid Pipeline Company and others, his heart and blood pressure problems forced him to go to work with Boone County Road Department in Harrison, for a total of 16 years, where he retired as Road Foreman in December 2004.
Devoe had to be busy so he went to work in Carroll County as a heavy equipment operator turned Road Foreman when Sam Barr won the County Judge election in Carroll County. Devoe remained there until his death.
He had worked with several different county judges over a 32-year span in both Boone and Carroll counties. He requested that men from each county carry him to his grave. He is honored by men from both counties wearing the colors of their uniforms.
Devoe Woodworth is survived by his wife of 39 years, Linda Karen Woodworth; a son, James Lynn Woodworth, of Washington D.C.; a daughter, Lisa Suzette Nielsen, of Houston, Texas; and a son Devoe raised and treated as his own, Michael Keith Alford.
Devoe is also survived by two grandsons, Denton Keith Alford, of Hillsboro, Oregon, and Deven Keith Alford, of Rogers; and two granddaughters, Brogan Nielsen and Avery Brooke Nielsen, both of Houston, Texas.
Devoe is also survived by his mother, Agnes Francis Woodworth, of Compton; four sisters, Melva Kitchens of Naples, Texas, Peggy Roberts and Rita Woodworth, both of Compton, and Kathy McCauley, of Pleasant Hill, Missouri; and a whole host of nieces and nephews that he loved so dearly.
Special thanks go out to two nieces, Traci Ohler, RN, and Tami Haralson, a hospice worker, for the last 12 years as caregivers who helped his wife care for Devoe in his final days.
Preceding his death were his father, Ernie Bartlett; his sisters, Brenda Roberts, of Atkins, Charlene Haile, of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, and Doris Jean, from Missouri; his grandparents; his father-in-law, Vernon Howard Smothers, of Lubbock, Texas; and David Riter, of Carroll County.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home in Harrison, with Brother Lanny Younger officiating.
Pallbearers are Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway, Judge’s son, Chad Hathaway, who have been members of our family for more than 32 years, and James Still, from Harrison. From Carroll County, pallbearers will be Jim Kelly, Kevin McCarty and David Riter.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Tom Langston and his wife Cindy, Tosh Springer, his secretary at Carroll County, Carroll County Judge Sam Barr, his friend for 40 years, James Erton McNair, Kevin Roberson of Anstaff Bank, another friend of more than 30 years, and more than six doctors who tried to save him in Fayetteville.
Interment will be at Alpena Cemetery in Alpena.
Arrangements are made by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Roller-Christeson Funeral Home is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
