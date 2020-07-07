Memorial service will be held at a later date; arrangements are with Holt Memorial Chapel.
James Gary Taylor, of Harrison, formerly of North Little Rock, passed away on Saturday, July 4 (2020). He was 72 years old.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey Taylor and Laverne (Powell) Rodgers, and one sister, Glenda Myrick.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Ambort Taylor; daughter, Jennifer (Kevin) Parker and their children, Tel and Tili; and one son, Andy Hopkins and his children, Anthony, Blake, Courtney and DeAnna.
James was retired from the U.S. Air Force having served active duty and in the Air National Guard. He was a loadmaster on C-130’s and eventually became a loadmaster instructor. He received many accolades for his meritorious achievements including the Air Force National Guard Commendation Medal for Outstanding Achievement. He was a sharpshooter, competing in competitions nationwide. James had earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal administration, criminal justice, racial profiling and psychology.
He was a lover of dogs, with Basset Hounds being his favorite. James was a voracious reader who could carry on a conversation about any topic. History was his passion and he could tell you dates, names and events all the way back to the Roman Empire.
James was an extraordinary human being. His passion, loyalty, and strength of character drew many friends into his life. He will be greatly missed by family and friends, especially those he served with in the Air Force.
We will all feel a loss and an empty space in our hearts for this endearing and amazing father, husband and friend.
Rest in Peace sweet James.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be at a later date. James will be interred at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock.
