James H. Walter, of Green Forest, was born Oct. 30, 1930, in New Columbus, Pennsylvania, to Elsie (Kessler) Walter, adopted by Tracy Walter in 1947. James passed away Sunday, Jan. 19 (2020) in Harrison, at the age of 89.
He joined the Air Force and served in Vietnam, retiring after 22 years of service. James was a member of the V.F.W. Post No. 300 and the American Legion.
James is survived by his three sons, John Walter and wife Ann, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Warren “Rusty” Walter and wife Richelle, of Malvern, Iowa, and Christopher Walter and wife Tatina, of Green Forest; one daughter, Victoria Schnepp and husband Robert, of Edmond, Oklahoma; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
In May 1987 James was united in marriage to Juanita Bailey who preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his parents, one sister and two brothers.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to VFW No. 300 Carrollton Arkansas, 2842 CR 912, Alpena, AR 72611. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com .
