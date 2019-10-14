Memorial service was held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at First Baptist Church in Harrison; arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Mo.
James “Jim” Allen Knight, 64, of Harrison, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8 (2019).
Memorial service was held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at First Baptist Church in Harrison. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association (www2.heart.org) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).
The son of William Varble and Ernelene (Dolrick) Whalen was born Oct. 20, 1954, at Chicago, Illinois. He was the husband of Susan Marie Smith Knight.
Commented