A Celebration of Life and spreading of his ashes will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Christian Church in Jasper, with arrangements and cremation under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Mo.
James William Reardon, 67, of Jasper, died Sept. 29 (2019).
A Celebration of Life and spreading of his ashes will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Christian Church in Jasper. Any questions or for directions, please call Jennifer at (870) 688-1417. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri.
The son of William and Teresa (Sapik) Reardon was born Dec. 14, 1951, at Herrsching, Germany. He was the father of Mary Reardon Nance and Jennifer Reardon Taylor.
Commented