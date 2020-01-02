A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date; arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Mo.
James Woody Dorris, 81, of Harrison, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in James’ name, to the Ozark Humane Society, 5147 Rock Springs Road, Harrison, AR 72601.
The son of the late George and Floy (Dorris) Burleson was born Dec. 4, 1938, at Watervliet, Michigan.
Commented