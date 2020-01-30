Celebration of Life will be held 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Janet L. Archer Curtis, age 65, of Harrison, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28 (2020) at Springdale.
She was born Sept. 22, 1954, at Tulsa, Oklahoma, the daughter of Wilbur Dale Archer and Elizabeth Jane (Marshall) Archer-LaRue.
She was preceded in death by her parent, John E. LaRue.
Janet is survived by her mother, Elizabeth LaRue, of Bergman; her father, Dale and Glenda Archer, of Owasso, Oklahoma; and her daughter and son-in-law, Catlin and David Pendergraft, of Harrison.
Janet is also survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Sherry and Larry Keeter, of Lakeview, Terri and Steve Branon, of Bergman, Tanya and Bob Beaty, of Tacoma, Washington, Carla and Leon Eschbach, of Skiatook, Oklahoma, and Deanna and Cam Mullins, of Harrison; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Alan and Gail Archer, of Harrison, Randy and Tommie Gillam, of Jasper, Wayne and Sharma LaRue, of Bergman, and Dennis and Gayla LaRue, of Harrison; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.
The family wishes to thank Regency Hospital of Springdale for their loving care given to Janet.
Celebration of Life will be held 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Cremation arrangements by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
