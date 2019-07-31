There will be a visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison, with graveside services immediately following.
Jennifer “Jenn” Arnold, 37, of Branson, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, July 30 (2019) near Cape Fair, Missouri.
Jenn was the daughter of Della (Hacker) Arnold and the late Jay Arnold, and was born in Harrison, on Dec. 19, 1981. She was a graduate of Liberty High School in Mountain View, Missouri, and attended North Arkansas College and graduated from Arkansas Tech University with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree in 2006. She spent the majority of her career as a traveling RN Case Manager, as new adventures and traveling were always a passion of hers.
Jenn also loved spending her spare time hiking, biking, kayaking and was an avid Arkansas Razorback fan. She was adventurous and loved being outdoors. She loved BIG and will always be remembered for her loving and compassionate heart to serve others.
She was preceded in death by her father Jay Arnold; her grandparents Joe and Ruth Arnold, and Bill and Victoria Hacker; an aunt and a cousin.
Jenn is survived by her mother, Della Arnold; her sister, Stephanie McGarity and husband Michael, and her nephew and niece, Jayce and Addilyn McGarity; her best friend, Shayne Wright; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many dear friends who will greatly miss her.
There will be a visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison, with graveside services immediately following.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jennifer’s name directly to the Buffalo National River Partners fund at https://brnpartners.org/ or via Facebook donation through their site.
