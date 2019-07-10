Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Mary Mother of God Catholic Church in Harrison; arrangements are with Holt Memorial Chapel.
Jerome Patrick “Jerry” Reding passed from this life on Saturday, June 29 (2019).
He was born to Leon and Ida Reding on April 17, 1967, in San Diego, California. He attended Alpena High School and graduated magna cum laude from College of the Ozarks with a degree in science and sports education. He received his Master’s in Education Administration from the University of Central Arkansas. Jerry was a devout Catholic and loved the Holy Trinity.
Jerry’s two favorite titles were “dad” and “coach.” He loved his children – both the biological, and all the students he had the honor of teaching for almost two decades. Jerry coached various sports for 17 years with basketball being his favorite. He was a great coach who won numerous awards and led successful teams for the entirety of his career. He selflessly donated his time, energy, and finances to helping those in need and found joy in encouraging others to strive for excellence.
Jerry used to chuckle about a free annual fishing derby that he helped with for several years on Long Creek in Alpena. Few people knew that the night before the derby, he would have a truckload of fish delivered upstream so that each child might have the opportunity to catch a fish. When Jerry wasn’t coaching, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing horseshoes, and playing cards with his family and friends. He was exceedingly proud of his daughter Kila (Reding) Butts, his son Jerome “Patrick” Reding Jr. and his son Lucas James Reding.
Jerry was preceded in death by his beloved father, Leon Reding; brother, Joseph Reding; and niece, Bridgette Reding.
He will be deeply missed by his children, his mother, Ida Reding, six sisters, two brothers, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. His former students and coworkers will miss him as well.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Mary Mother of God Catholic Church in Harrison. There will be no graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Denning Cemetery at P.O. Box 701 Harrison, AR 72602.
