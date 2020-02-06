Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service.
U.S. Marine Corps veteran Joe Wesley Harden, 70, of Harrison, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5 (2020) at home.
He was born at Harrison on Nov. 1, 1949, to parents, Hugh and Jackie Lou (Tippit) Harden. Joe is survived by his wife, Susan Harden, and son, Daniel Harden.
Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Legion or Hospice of the Hills in his memory.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Commented