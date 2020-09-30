Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Holt Memorial Chapel, with burial at Maplewood Cemetery; Visitation; 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
John Carthel Putman, of Bellefonte, age 88, passed from this life on Wednesday, Sept. 30 (2020) at Hillcrest Home in Harrison.
He was born Oct. 1, 1931, at Lexington, Lauderdale County, Alabama, a son of John D. Putman and Martha Cora (Cole) Putman. His family in Alabama and Tennessee called him Carthel. He married Norma Jean Moore on Aug. 9, 1954, at Harrison.
He served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He worked as a welder and machinist and had also worked at Duncan Industries in Harrison. He enjoyed fishing, reading and listening to gospel music.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his brothers, Leroy, Lincoln, Herbert, Reeder and Fred Putman; his two sisters, Mary Sue Clark and Lillian Smith; and a great-great-grandson, Landon Zimmerman.
Survivors include a daughter, Pamela Putman, of West Plains, Missouri; a son and his wife, Johnny and Jana Putman, of Harrison; two grandchildren, John Ryan Riddle and Jessica McCollom; and five great-grandchildren, Pearl McCollom and Zoe, Sage, Stella and Phoebe Riddle.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Holt Memorial Chapel, with visitation starting at 9 a.m. prior to the service. Billy Pyle will officiate. Burial will be at Maplewood Cemetery. Pallbearers are Keith Pettit, Kent Pettit, Don Pettit, Jim Riddle, Jim Carter and James Watson.
Holt Memorial Chapel is following all Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance. All guests must wear and provide their own face mask before entering.
The family would like to the staff at Hillcrest Home for the loving care they provided in the last months of his life.
