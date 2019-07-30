Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville, with interment at Georges Creek Cemetery, near Yellville; Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the funeral home.
John Copeland, age 91, of Yellville, passed away Friday, July 26 (2019) at his home.
John was born in Snow, on April 9, 1928, to the late D.H. and Jeffie Cecil (Ledford) Copeland. A lifelong resident of the area, he was a cattle farmer. He loved bluegrass music and played the bass fiddle.
Mr. Copeland is survived by his son, Steve (Joy) Copeland, and his daughter, Marsha (T.C.) Willbanks, all of Yellville; three brothers, Junior (Kay) Copeland, of Harrison, Fred (Betty) Copeland, of Yellville, and Dale (Sue) Copeland, of Harrison; three sisters, Jean Ward, of Yellville, Barbara Kerr, of Harrison, and Debra (Lanny) Brader, of Diamond City; five grandchildren, Jason (Kallie) Copeland, Andy (Nikole) Copeland, Robbin (Corey) Plumlee, Melissa Dunn, and Amanda (Jasen) Holt; and 10 great-grandchildren, Jace Copeland, Julie Copeland, Raycer Copeland, Ramm Beau Copeland, Allie Plumlee, Mackenzie Willbanks, Tylee Willbanks, Laken Willbanks, Zoe Dunn and Zander Bell.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Eliza Naomi (Akins) Copeland; infant daughter, Violet Beth Copeland; daughter, Pam Copeland; and grandson, Joe Bob Copeland.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Kevin Duffy officiating.
Interment will follow at Georges Creek Cemetery near Yellville.
Pallbearers will be Jason Copeland, Andy Copeland, Jasen Holt, Billy Rogers, David Copeland and Chuck Copeland.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House, 774 Long Street, Mountain Home, AR 72653.
