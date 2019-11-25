Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Lurton Assembly of God, with burial at Coleman Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
John Hampton, 87, of Pelsor, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24 (2019) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Lurton Assembly of God Church. Pastor Stan Taylor and Pastor Dean Caldwell will officiate. Burial will be at Coleman Cemetery. Pallbearers are Jim, Johnny, Luke, Bennie, Lester and Roger Hampton. Honorary pallbearers include Dr. Kenneth Collins and Nurse Bethany and his grandkids and great-grandkids.
He was born at Limestone, on Nov. 1, 1932, to the late George and Annie (Dial) Hampton.
John was a member of Lurton Assembly of God Church and a former employee (cook) for 21 years at Con Agra in Russellville. He was also a woodworker and farmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, seven brothers and one sister.
Survivors include his wife, of 64 years, AnnaLee (Campbell) Hampton, of the home; one son, Johnny Hampton, of Russellville; one daughter and her husband, Patricia and Jerry Wood, of Pettigrew; four grandkids; 16 great-grandkids; one brother, Clyde Hampton, of Pelsor; one sister, Maxine Sexton, of Harrison; and many, many, many nieces and nephews, too numerous to mention; and friends who will miss him dearly.
