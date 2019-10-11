Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Deer Baptist Church, with burial at Hickory Grove Cemetery, at Nail; Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the church, with arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
John Henry Norton, 98, of Deer, died Thursday, Oct. 10 (2019) at Twin Lakes Therapy and Living in Flippin.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Deer Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery at Nail.
Arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
The son of Hiram and Mattie (Copeland) Horton was born Sept. 13, 1921, at Walnut. He was the husband of Prudence (Benegar) Norton.
