Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville, with interment at Nanney Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the funeral home.
Jonnie Belle Smith, 93, passed away Friday, Jan. 10 (2020).
The daughter of Benjamin and Grace (Coleman) Treece was born May 27, 1926, at Leslie. She wa the wife of the late Benny Smith.
Donations can be made to Hospice of the Ozarks, 701 Burnett, Mountain Home, AR 72687.
