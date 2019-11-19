Juanita Mae Young

Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison with burial at Patton Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the funeral home.
Juanita Mae (Barger) Young, age 89, passed away at home on Monday, Nov. 18 (2019).
The daughter of Claud and Eula (Holt) Barger, she was born at Rally Hill on Sept. 4, 1930. She was a life-long resident of the Rally Hill Community.
Juanita graduated from school at Valley Springs in 1948, along with her husband Kenneth. They married on June 7, 1951, and celebrated their 68th anniversary together.
Juanita had several jobs over the years, but her focus was that of a housewife, mother and farming partner to her working husband. Known for her cooking skills, she never prepared a simple meal, you could always expect 10-plus dishes on the table to choose from. She loved to garden and canned many jars of delicious vegetables that were enjoyed by many.
She was a member of the Olvey Bible Church but spent most of her life attending the little white church at Rally Hill, where she taught children’s Sunday School and was the church secretary/treasurer for 40-plus years. She was a life-long member of the Rally Hill Friendship Club and attended as an infant with her mother who was a founding member. The last time she was able to attend was in October, thanks to her niece, Jane Williams.
Juanita became active in the woman’s committee of the Boone County Farm Bureau and was elected to the state woman’s committee where she served for many years. She served as the Boone County president and loved working with the people she met. Juanita alongside her husband worked many hours and traveled many miles working to promote agricultural in the state.
She was dedicated to her family and friends and enjoyed life. She and Kenneth along with several couples made numerous bus trips across the United States after retirement, always coming home with good stories to tell about the fun they had.
Juanita is survived by her husband of 68 years, Kenneth Young, of the home; her daughter, Beverly Taylor and son-in-law Rick Taylor; granddaughter, Brittney Breedlove; and the main reason she lived for the last few years, her great-grandchildren Reid and Reese Breedlove.
She is also survived by step-granddaughters, Haley Pool (Jake) and Kayla Hall (J.W.) along with step-great-grandchildren, Graham, Sawyer and Buck Pool and Lendon Hall, all of Longview, Texas. Also surviving her, brother-in-law, Eddie Young and sisters-in-law, Phyllis Young, June Young and Sue Barger. Nieces, one nephew and many other family and friends will morn her passing.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Bryan; and two brothers, Ralph and Howard Barger.
Many thanks to her caregivers for the past few months: Nicole Hern, Diane Smith, James Vick and the staff of Legacy Hospice.
Memorials can be made to the Valley Springs School Foundation (four generations of this family have attended or are attending school there) or to the Olvey Bible Church.
Pallbearers are Dusty Breedlove (grandson), Reid Breedlove (great grandson), Mark Billings, Kelly Davis, Marvin Holt, David Breedlove and Thanh Ketchum.
Honorary pallbearers are Terry Young (nephew), Joe Hefley and Odom Haley.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel, with Brother Bobby Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Patton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com.
